OBITUARY: Edward Felix Adamowicz

After fighting an exhausting, two-year battle with stomach cancer, Edward (Ed) Adamowicz, 74, sadly passed away in the comfort of his home in Rockvale, TN on April 9, 2025. He was raised by Edward and Julie Adamowicz in Southington, CT. After graduating from Southington High School, class of ’69, Ed became a butcher at a local meat market. In 1973, he accepted a job in Bristol, CT with General Motors (GM). In 1993, GM transferred him to work at a Saturn plant in Tennessee. He later retired from GM in 2005.

Ed officiated softball, baseball, basketball and volleyball. He devoted over 30 years to refereeing and umpiring. In 2011, he was chosen to umpire at Cooperstown American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame and received his own ring. On multiple occasions, he was elected to referee state in volleyball. In 2018, he became a volleyball assigner, which was a big honor, and he accepted the position proudly. Athletics were a major part of his life in more ways than one. Aside from playing, officiating, coaching and attending his children’s games, he was also a New York Yankees, Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and UConn Huskies fan.

Ed enjoyed all types of fishing and playing Word Jumbles, Pokémon GO and card games such as crazy eights, cribbage, and pinochle. He read the Bible and the Hartford Courant every day and watched countless sporting events, Survivor and, of course, The Weather Channel. He was known for cooking pounds of bacon, making his own relish and gifting out his homemade pierogies. He loved spending time with his family and spending time in the Word of God.

Ed was a member of Grace Church at Franklin for over 20 years, where he made many long-lasting memories and friendships. Ed was a devoted Christian and follower of Christ, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and grandfather. He was selfless, encouraging, passionate, loyal, charismatic, strong and intelligent. His corny humor, showing the food in his mouth, polish paparazzi and wet willies will be missed. He always knew how to make someone laugh, and so many people will cherish those silly moments forever. Knowing Ed was truly special. He was a light to everyone around him and even though he is now residing in Heaven, his light on earth will never fade and his memory will not be forgotten.

Ed leaves behind his wife Brenda Adamowicz, son Scott (Tara) Adamowicz, son Kevin (Crystal) Adamowicz, daughter Julia (Rob) Gaiser, son Kenny (Betsy) Breen, son John (Jessica) Breen, brother Jim (Janet) Adamowicz, sister Susan Adamowicz, stepson Chad (Jessie) Rundenza, stepson Dustin (Sarah) Rundenza, stepdaughter Eryn (Larence) Buenaventura and 14 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on April 15, 2025, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Grace Church at Franklin. Following the visitation, there will be a short sermon and a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church at Franklin. This is a celebration of Ed’s beautiful life, and the family requests that guests commemorate him by wearing spring colors rather than black attire.

The verse that changed Ed’s life many years ago – Luke 9:23 “And He said to all, if anyone would come after Me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow Me.” “Love you Most.” -Ed