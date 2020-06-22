Edward Elam Carlton, Sr., age 87 passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Elam was a Rutherford County, Tennessee native and was a graduate of the Class of 1951 of Rockvale High School. He was the son of the late Bee Washington and Mary Pearl Simmons Carlton. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, M.B. Carlton, Henry Carlton, William Carlton, Houston Carlton; sister Margaret Keyt; and grandson, Christopher Helton.

Mr. Carlton is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Evelyn Dalton Carlton; 5 children, Edward E. Carlton Jr. and wife Cindy, Candie Williams, Randall Bee Carlton and wife Marilyn, Denise Carlton, and Michael Carlton; 8 grandchildren, Edward E Carlton III (Rhonda), Tabitha Murphy, DeWayne Carlton (Debbie), Sarah Streichert (Kris), Adam Bee Carlton, Lori Carlton (Josh), Shane Eakes (Catherine) and Blake Carlton; 17 great-grandchildren, Chris Tase, Kayla Meeks (Chad), Kristen Underwood (Tommy), Kattie Norton (Taylor), Christopher Johnson, Darnel Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Shantel Murphy, Buddy Murphy, Samantha Murphy, Kimberly Underwood (Aldon), Jacob Carlton, Keira Streichert, Trent Streichert, Lena Carlton, Mark Carlton, Anie Joy Carlton; and 7 great-great grandchildren, Justen Carlton, Jazmin Meeks, Aurora Underwood, Grayson Underwood, Jonathon Norton, Kataline Norton, Kingston Underwood; sister, Mary Allene Reeves; and sister-in-law, Emma Lois Baker Carlton; nieces and nephews and many other loved family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be 4 pm until 7 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37130. 615.893.5151. A private burial service will be held in the new family cemetery.

Elam lived a full life and career as a beef and dairy farmer; real estate investor; insurance agency owner; an educator; and was active in local, state and national politics. His teaching career started in Spencer, TN in a one room school, then as a principal in a two room school and he taught elementary, middle and high school grades, (Van Buren Co Tennessee, Rockvale High School, Tennessee; Chattanooga Tyner High School, Tennessee; Hillsboro High School, Nashville, Tennessee; LaFayette High School, Georgia; and Louisville High School, Kentucky. He is a former principal in (Tennessee) at Van Buren Co., Woodbury High School, Rockvale Elementary School and Smyrna Elementary School.

He taught college at MTSU, University of Georgia and Campbellsville College, Kentucky, (as associate college dean in Science where he conducted research on radiation effects on food.) His areas of studies and classes taught include General Biology, Genetics, Entomology, Embryology, Ecology, Radio Biology, General Chemistry, Physical Science, Human Biology, and Botany.

Elam graduated from MTSU with a bachelor, master and an administrator-supervision in Education. He completed post masters work at Murray State University, Memphis State University, Mercer University, Colorado State University, Oak Ridge Associated University, Vanderbilt University; and attended YMCA Law School; conducted research at Colorado State University and Oak Ridge Associated University; and held a PhD in Physics. His research areas included radio isotopes, radiation poisoning antidotes and radiation effects on food.

Elam served as Rutherford County Schools Superintendent (1977-1982 and 1990-1994). Rutherford County qualified under numerous categories and received the recognition of the Tennessee Governors A+ program for school achievement and improvement under his last term in office for Rutherford County.

In 1994, he was selected by the Tennessee State Commissioner of Education to represent Tennessee out of 95 counties to the 53rd National Superintendent Conference, held in New York. At this conference, voted on for the number and amount of success of innovative programs implemented during his four years by his peers and he was awarded, “National Superintendent of The Year”, receiving 49 out of 50 states’ votes from recognized Superintendents chosen from their respective states.

Mr. Carlton retired as the last elected Superintendent of Rutherford County Schools; he also served as Metcalf County, Kentucky Superintendent of Schools; and interim Director of Cannon County Schools, where many board members and county commissioners were his former students during his time at Woodbury High School, many years prior.

During his terms in office as Rutherford County superintendent of schools he and the board oversaw additions to most all schools, he worked with Nissan to establish training for high school students interested in working at the car factory; planned and built Smyrna Elementary School, the first new school following Nissan coming to Smyrna; sold the idea on the tri-school complex; helped locate and obtain land for the Blackman schools; and located land for Rockvale, Lascassas, Kittrell, Walter Hill, and Buchannan current locations; and oversaw the building of four elementary schools, Stewartsboro, Rockvale, Kittrell and Lascassas; the rebuilding of Eagleville School following a fire; and opening of the new Rockvale Elementary school on Highway 99. As a parting gift, Elam was given the old Rockvale School bell for his retirement, which he put on loan and is displayed in the elementary school lobby.

Elam oversaw the closing and festivities of the old Rockvale School, even acting in the reproduction of his 1951 senior class play, “Here Comes Charlie”. Rather than seeing the old Rockvale school site completely torn down, he arranged for part of the old building to be leased for a community center and ball field. That arrangement continues to exist today. The community center is operated by the Rockvale Ruritan Club and the annual 4th of July picnic was changed to a fundraiser to support the center.

Some of the accomplishments during his term benefiting Rutherford County include: The change to pitch roofs for lower maintenance cost featured first by Rockvale Middle School; implemented a county school proactive maintenance program; regular roof inspections to control repair cost; implemented a standardized pay model; established the counties first Alternative School, to work with students expelled from regular schools. Elam and Sheriff Truman Jones established the first school resource officers in county schools.

Mr. Carlton implemented a 20 year technology plan for teachers and students in all Rutherford County schools. This technology plan included adding technology teachers, computer labs and a general upgrade to all schools to accommodate for wiring in old and new school buildings. Rutherford County schools became ahead of the rest of the state with this move toward technology. He felt strongly, it was the future, and a necessity for students to be competitive in the 21st century workplace. He went to IBM, personally, and solicited an arrangement for IBM to partner with Rutherford County Schools, arranging for each computer the schools bought, IBM would donate a computer, and the school system would add computers each year for additional grades.

Other initiatives implemented during his terms involved teacher mentor programs; a teacher work center and students reading and doing math at their own level; the computerized reading program and the hands on science programs; all these efforts raised test scores significantly in Rutherford County schools and some of these programs continue in schools, today.

Mr. Carlton was an avid checker player and enjoyed Rockvale croquet matches and spending time catching up on the porch of Rockvale Store. Elam helped co-found the Rockvale Historical Society and the preservation/restoration of the historic Rockvale Store, is underway.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to this cause in his name. RHS, PO Box 244, Rockvale, TN 37153 615.969.0025.