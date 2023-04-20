OBITUARY: Edward ‘Eddie’ Clyde Hill

Edward “Eddie” Clyde Hill, Sr., age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the National Guard.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Sol Kit Hill and Pearl Flemmings Hill; wife, Bobbie Jean Hill; daughter, Debbie Jean Hill; brothers, Thomas Hill, John Hill, James Hill and Grady Hill; and sisters, Elizabeth Wells, Maggie Burns, Ruby Lorance, Viginia Gannon, Lucille Pitts, and Polly Boyd.

He is survived by son, Edward “Ricky” Clyde Hill, Jr.; daughter, Cindy Harrell; grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Hill, Josh (Amanda) Hill, Eddie Harrell, Roger Baskin, Brian Baskin; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 12:00-2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/