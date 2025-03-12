OBITUARY: Edward “Eddie” Bash

Eddie Bash was born on Labor Day in 1931 in Haxtun, Colorado, and passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the age of 93, in Murfreesboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annie Bash; his mother and father, Jean and Dallas Bash; and his sister Margaret Thomas.

He is survived by his brother, Dallas Bash, Jr.; his three children, Laurie (Mike) Butler, Stephen (Kelly) Bash, and Rebecca (Bob) Ford; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Pedersen, Natalie (Austen) Schram, Brett (Kristi) Bash, Drew (Brittany) Bash, Sarah (Kurt) Delahooke, Carolyn (Luke) Henke, and Katie (Sam) AuBuchon; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Eddie grew up in Denver, CO, during the Great Depression and went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Annie Babbitt, on May 2, 1953, and they enjoyed nearly 60 years happily married before her passing in 2012. Eddie loved to sing and teach the Bible. He taught Sunday School classes, served as a deacon, and sang in church choirs, quartets, grocery aisles, restaurant dining rooms, and anywhere else they’d let him sing.

Eddie was also a prolific painter. He was a member for some time of the Denver Art Guild and during his life gave away innumerable personalized paintings to friends and family. In 1971, Eddie began working for a start-up automotive chemical company called BG Products, Inc., and over the next 50 years, through blood, sweat, and tears, he was instrumental in helping that company become the industry leading, international corporation it is today. But aside from all his talents and accomplishments, Eddie would tell anyone who would listen that the greatest and most profound legacy he would leave behind was a family that loved and served the Lord. Especially in his later years, his greatest joy was found in being surrounded by his family and sharing stories of how their lives reflected Christ’s love.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Northside Baptist Church, 655 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by a visitation and reception. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.