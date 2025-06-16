OBITUARY: Edward Earl Smith

Edward Earl Smith, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at his residence. Edward was a native of Hardinsburg, KY and lived in Rutherford County since 1978. Edward worked as a homebuilder and a member of Lock’s United Methodist Church.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman J. Smith and Virginia Lee Smith; and sister, Margie Nichols; and brother-in-law, Bob Bean.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Margaret Smith; sons, Robert (Valerie) Smith, Darrell (Cindi) Smith; daughter, Kimberly (Richard Lee) Meyer; brothers, Coleman (Patricia) Smith, Donald (Ellen) Smith, William (Mary) Smith and Eugene (Darnell) Smith; sisters, Emma Jean Bean and Loretta (Jay) Williams; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers. The chapel service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers with Rev. Michael O’Bannon officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

