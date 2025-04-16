OBITUARY: Edward Drew Rhodes

Edward Drew Rhodes, “The Riddler,” age 78, passed away April 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Born in Lebanon, Tennessee on August 2, 1946, he was a proud Tennessee native and avid fan of Lady Raiders basketball. Drew spent most of his life in Murfreesboro where he was an active member of his community as a second-generation homebuilder and a Little League baseball coach. He spent his golden years in St. Augustine, Florida where he could often be heard saying, “It’s just another day in paradise.” Wherever he was, Drew’s love of life was contagious.

With Drew, every day was a new adventure. As a “friend of Bill,” he led with his heart and spent much of his time helping others, measuring his worth by how well he treated his fellow man. His kindness and concern for others is best seen in the gentle way he raised his children. They were his top priority, and he showered them with love and encouragement. He was slow to judge and quick to forgive and loved nothing more than having his family gathered around him.

Drew was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Elsie Rhodes.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Kinder Rhodes, children, Brad (Dawn), Paige, and Julia, grandchildren, Zoe, Cole, Piper, and Avah; his brother, Tony, and sister Diane (Roy) Major. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws who all held him in high regard.

Visitation will be held from 10:00AM – 12:00PM, Saturday, May 17 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email