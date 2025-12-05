OBITUARY: Edward Donald Caffey

Edward D Caffey walked into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 30, 2025, after a very short battle with kidney cancer. Ed was born in Murfreesboro on November 2, 1946, to Edward Carmack Caffey and Willie Pearl (Judy) Norris Caffey.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy (Tuck) Ferguson, and his sister Peggy Weeks as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was born and raised in the Kittrell community and remained in Rutherford County all of his life. He graduated from Kittrell High School in 1964, served in our military, worked at Paramount Packaging for a number of years and then worked the longest for the federal government for several decades, retiring in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Janet Medlock Caffey and children Carrie Caffey Perkins (Marty) and Jason Edward Caffey (Lynne Woodard Caffey). Granddaughter Mady Jae Perkins. He is also survived by adopted family members Ronnie and Raine Caffey; as well as Trevor Woodard, Rene Ross, and Allie Ross. He was the fifth born out of eight kids to Willie Pearl and Carmack Caffey. He is also survived by sisters, Barbara (Dorris) Wallace, Pam (Danny) Rollins, Margaret (Ray) Reed, Charlie Mack (Judy) Caffey, and Gary (Diane) Caffey. He was loved by his cousins, and a host of nieces, nephews, too many to count.

Special thanks goes to his niece, Miranda Caffey Vogeler, for her care of Scooter, Ed’s constant companion. We are very grateful for the loving care of Ashley Bugg and the Aveanna Hospice team and all of their immediate help with Ed’s care.

Per Ed’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral services at this time. There will be a meal and gathering at a later date in January. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that monetary donations be made to New Vision Buchanan, in memory of Ed Caffey. There are several community outreach programs that will benefit from donations in his memory.

Cremation services provided by Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.