Edward “Bill” Austin Barrett age 85 passed away on June 26, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at AVCO in Nashville.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Jane Barrett. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Nora Barrett; son, James Barrett, Mary Agee and JoAnn Denton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com