OBITUARY: Edward Allen “Eddie” Baxter

Edward Allen Baxter, age 80 of Murfreesboro, TN went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 27, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

Eddie was born January 26, 1944, in Rockvale, TN to the late Aubrey Allen and Rachel Lee Victory Baxter. Eddie was a native of Rutherford County. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie Baxter; Horace Baxter; Jerry Baxter; Dorris Baxter; and John Baxter.

He is survived by his sons, Ralph (Paula) Baxter of Midland Community; Wesley (Sarah) Baxter of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Kason (Brooke) Baxter; Bayleigh (Adam) McLaughlin; Ellie Kate Baxter; Adelyn Baxter; Lucus Baxter; great grandchildren, Braelynn Baxter; Cooper McLaughlin; sisters, Connie (Tom) Reed of Arrington, TN; Rhonda Harris of Shelbyville, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; and former wife, Wanda Nulton.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 4pm – 8pm. Service will be Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 1pm with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Loyd Warren officiating.

Pallbearers will be Billy Wilson, Matt Bryant, Chuck Mersinger, David Prince, David Pullias, and Chuck Mullins.