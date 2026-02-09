Mr. Edward Aaron Cope, age 48, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Born in Fayetteville, NC, he was the son of Linda Graham and the late James Cope.

Aaron is survived by his loving mother Linda (Gene) Graham; sister Michelle (Kent) Murray; and his nephews, Brandon and Taylor Martin.

Aaron graduated from Oakland High School in 1995 and went on to join the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department for over 25 years.

Aaron was a young man to be admired. He faced many challenges and difficulties in his life that he has overcome, and his family is so proud of him.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Friday, February 13, 2026, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM with his memorial service to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bethal United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email