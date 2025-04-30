OBITUARY: Edward A. Burgin Sr.

Edward A. Burgin, Sr., age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025. Edward was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

A gathering of family and friends for Edward will be held Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. A service to celebrate will occur Friday, May 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home.

Edward will be laid to rest in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

The complete obituary will be posted once available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

