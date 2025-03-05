OBITUARY: Edwana Warren Avaritt

Edwana Warren Avaritt, age 86 a faithful servant of God was taken to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ March 3, 2025.

Edwana was born in Kilgore, TX March 21, 1938 to Frank E. Warren and Hester Lee Campbell Warren who preceded her in death. Also, husband James E. Avaritt, Sr., son James E. “Jimmy” Avaritt, Jr, and siblings Paul Warren, Donald Warren, Norman “Jack” Warren and Wilma Ruth Smotherman preceded her in death.

Edwana is survived by her sons, T. Warren Avaritt of Antioch, John E. Avaritt and his wife Paula Canter Avaritt of Murfreesboro; daughter, Janet Avaritt Paschal and her husband Russell Paschal of Woodbury; grandsons, Randy Avaritt and his wife Amanda Robertson Avaritt of Murfreesboro, Brian Avaritt and his wife Brittany Warren Avaritt of Ellicott City, Maryland, John Robert Avaritt of Murfreesboro, and granddaughter, Sydney Leigh Avaritt-Wilson of Murfreesboro; and great-grandson, Gavin Avaritt and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Avaritt. Brother, R. Dale Warren and wife Cheryl of Murfreesboro and two daughters-in-law, Teresa Earp Avaritt and Valerie Arnott Avaritt. Also, many friends from The Villages of Murfreesboro where she resided the past several years.

Edwana moved from Kilgore, TX to Franklin County, TN at an early age and then to Murfreesboro, TN where she graduated from Central High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, James Avaritt, Sr. in May 1956 and they served the Lord together for the 58 years they were married. Edwana was a Pastor’s wife, Sunday School teacher, pianist, and Kindergarten teacher. They led and helped with Vacation Bible Schools and Church Camps in many states. They had pastorates in Lawrenceburg and Lenoir City, TN, Trion and Valdosta, Ga, Calvert City, KY and 26 years at Bellwood Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Since 2012 she has been a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Edwana was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Portico of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Thursday March 6th 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday March 7th 11:00AM at Franklin Road Baptist Church, where she was a member. Pastor Mike Norris will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com