Eduardo Ortega-Murcia, age 67 of La Vergne died Thursday, January 27, 2022.

He was a native of Honduras and had worked in Hotels Service.

Eduardo is survived by his wife of 34 years, Erlinda Lopez; daughters, Loany Ortega, and husband Carlos, Lillian Ortega, Aleyda Ortega, Johana Lopez; son, Eduardo Ortega; grandchildren, Dominick, Junior, Diandra, Angie.

Visitation will be Friday 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com