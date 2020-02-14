Edna Suzanne “Susie” Scholes, age 69, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A native of Sweetser, IN, she was preceded by her dad, Alvis Carter; and brothers, John Carter and Cheyenne Carter.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Benny Woods will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael A. “Mike” Scholes; daughter, Tracy Gray and her husband Loyd of Smyrna; mom, Olive Shull Carter; grandbabies, Jenna Emler and her husband Russell of Smyrna, Jaylon Bachman and his wife Stefanie of Murfreesboro, and Rebecca Gray of Smyrna; great-grandbabies, Russell Emler Jr, Ariana Emler, Laekyn Bachman, and soon to be born, Hadley Bachman; sisters, Marietta Brooks of Murfreesboro, Dawn Harris and her husband Ralph of Indiana, Joyce Harland of Kentucky, and Cordie Lee Sinclair of Smyrna; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mrs. Scholes was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church in Marion, IN. She was a cashier at Publix for three years. Before Publix, Mrs. Scholes worked 22 years with Great American/Southwestern company, prior to that she had worked 22 years with Wagners/United Technologies in Indiana. She was a loving wife, mom, granny, great-granny, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.