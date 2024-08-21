OBITUARY: Edna Ruth ‘Axel’ Gardner

Edna Ruth “Axel” Gardner peacefully passed away on August 19 at the age of 97.

She was born and lived in Murfreesboro her entire life. Mrs. Gardner married her World War II sweetheart in 1945. She started working at the Alvin C. York Medical Center in that year and retired in 1983. The last 20 years she kept everyone, including Chris, in step and on their toes at Maids Limited Home and Office Cleaning, where she will forever be known as Axel. Mrs. Gardner was a member of Walter Hill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gardner is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Chris) Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Edmonds and Mary Elizabeth Barrett, Her beloved husband, Frank Gardner and sister Mae Edmonds Garrett.

The family would like to give many thanks and love to Rutherford Memory Care and Aveanna Hospice.

Visitation Friday, August 23rd, 10:00 AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Friday, August 23rd, at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

