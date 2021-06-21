Edna Miller

Mrs. Edna Bailey Miller, age 96 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on June 18, 2021. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Elbert L. Bailey and Esther Marsee Bailey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Roland Miller; daughter, Kathy Queen; and grandson, Cy Queen.

A child of the Depression, Mrs. Miller left Pennington Gap to work in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with the Manhattan Project and building Little Boy, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in WWII. After the War, Edna married the love of her life and raised three daughters. During that time, she served as a room mother, Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and adult literacy coach. She retired from Phillips Bookstore on MTSU’s campus and volunteered with adult literacy and Meals on Wheels, as well as her faithful work at her beloved church, First Cumberland Presbyterian.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughters, Ruthie Warner and Beth Stribling; grandsons, Jeremy and Jared Warner; great-grandchildren, Raven, Alex, Zachary, and Nathan Warner; and sister, Bettye Ridgeway.

Visitation with the family will be at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM and Friday, June 25, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Miller’s memory to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here