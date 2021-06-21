Mrs. Edna Bailey Miller, age 96 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on June 18, 2021. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Elbert L. Bailey and Esther Marsee Bailey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Roland Miller; daughter, Kathy Queen; and grandson, Cy Queen.

A child of the Depression, Mrs. Miller left Pennington Gap to work in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with the Manhattan Project and building Little Boy, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in WWII. After the War, Edna married the love of her life and raised three daughters. During that time, she served as a room mother, Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and adult literacy coach. She retired from Phillips Bookstore on MTSU’s campus and volunteered with adult literacy and Meals on Wheels, as well as her faithful work at her beloved church, First Cumberland Presbyterian.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughters, Ruthie Warner and Beth Stribling; grandsons, Jeremy and Jared Warner; great-grandchildren, Raven, Alex, Zachary, and Nathan Warner; and sister, Bettye Ridgeway.

Visitation with the family will be at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM and Friday, June 25, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Miller’s memory to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

www.woodfinchapel.com