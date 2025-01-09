OBITUARY: Edna Earl Moore

Edna Earl Moore, age 82, passed away at her residence on January 1, 2025.

She was born in Browder, KY and lived most of her life in Drakesboro, KY. She later moved to Rutherford County five years ago. She retired as a custodian in the school system.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, John Christopher Taylor Moore and Cessna Ruth Hocker Moore; brothers, Darrel Moore, David Moore, Lowell Moore; and sisters, Neda Vern Catron, Merle Hammers, Ruby Lindsey, Maxine Carter, Brenda Kay Moore.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Staples and wife Shareen; sister, Betty Edwards; and granddaughter, Danyell (Parker) Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muhlenberg County Animal Shelter.

