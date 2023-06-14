OBITUARY: Edmund Dee Busey

Edmund Dee Busey, age 96, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at NHC Health Care.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army.

Edmund was preceded in death by his parents, Zebbie Dee Busey and Cynthia Mae Holder Busey; son, Ricky Busey; siblings, Arcie Busey, Raymond Busey, Hestle Busey Meyer, Mae Busey Allen, Irene Busey Whitworth; and Rachel Bean.

He is survived by children, Michael Busey, Joanne (Tilman) Lokey, Rihanna, Dickie Newman and Mickey Newman; and sister, Novella Busey Harding.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middle Tennessee Christian School Athletics in Edmund’s honor.

