OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James

Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings.

Mr. James is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pearl James; sons, Stanley James and Mike James and wife Mary; stepson, Tony Patterson and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Michelle James Bennett and husband Aaron, Bryan James, Chad James, Nicki Woods and husband Albert, Micki Teachout and husband Paul, and Katy Patterson; sister, Dot Insell; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mr. James was a member of Ward’s Grove Baptist Church. He retired in 1998 from his job as a truck driver, where he was known by the call handle “Slow and Easy.”

Visitation with the James family will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Tim Fisher will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

