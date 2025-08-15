OBITUARY: Edith Tarwater Richardson

Edith Tarwater Richardson, age 98 of Murfreesboro passed away Thursday August 14, 2025. She was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by her Parents, Roy Tarwater and Susie Harrell Tarwater; husband, Robert Richardson, and grandson-in-law, Jon Hall; sisters, Frances Johns and Jean Glover.

Mrs. Richardson was a member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by her son, Bob Richardson and wife Mary; daughter, Carol Darden and husband Richard; grandchildren, Matt and Andy Darden, Jennifer Hall, Brad Richardson and wife Melissa, Jay Richardson and wife Madison; great-grandchildren; Anna Hall, Jon Eric Hall, Ansley Hall, Addison Hall; brother, Roy Tarwater and wife Sherry; niece, B.J. Johns, and nephew, Bill Johns

Visitation will be Tuesday August 19th 10:00AM until 12Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday August 19th at 12 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pam Pilot and Jim Clardy will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com