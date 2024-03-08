OBITUARY: Edith Louise Montgomery McKnight Smithson

Edith Louise Montgomery McKnight Smithson went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Woodbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe L. and Leona Davis Montgomery, husband, Wendell Smithson, brothers, Comas Montgomery, Ray Montgomery, Charles D. Montgomery, Willard Montgomery and Jimmy Montgomery and sister Gilda Clarke.

She is survived by her son Robert Morris and wife Mary Ann McKnight of Murfreesboro, daughter Pamela LeMay and husband Chuck of Murfreesboro, stepdaughter Penna Kay Smithson of Bradenton, Florida; four grandchildren, Kelly Feaster and husband Jonathon, Josh LeMay, Meredith McKnight, McKenzie Mitchell and husband Clay; two great-grandchildren, Brandon Thomson and wife Abbi, and Camden Thomson; great-great grandson Tyler Nathan Thomson and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Louise was a native of Macon County and lived in Murfreesboro for most of her life. She worked at White Stag Manufacturing Company for 25 years and was a secretary for Comas Montgomery Reality and Auction Company for 19 years. She retired in 2010.

Louise was adored by her family and loved spending time together. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson brought immense joy to her life. She was a faithful member of Salem Creek Church of Christ where she was a “momma” to many. She loved being involved in the Barnabas ministry and was known as a great encourager to her church family.

Above all, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend, but her favorite title was Nannie. We will forever treasure the memories we shared.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00-7:00 on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers with Ron Harper and Joshua Houston officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Robert McKnight, Chuck LeMay, Josh LeMay, Brandon Thomson, Camden Thomson, and Clay Mitchell serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Stones River Manor, Woodbury Rehabilitation and Health Center, Alive Hospice, and Amada for their loving care shown to our precious loved one.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Creek scholarship fund or Salem Creek building fund. Please make checks to Salem Creek Church of Christ.

