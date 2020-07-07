Edith Lavern Jett Guthrie, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A native of Morgan County, AL, she was the daughter of the late Layfette and Ida Nelms Jett. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Bill Thomason will officiate. A graveside service will take place at a later date in Nashville National Cemetery in Madison, TN.

She is survived by her loving husband, Hollis G. Guthrie; son, Dewayne Lauderdale; daughters, Demetria Joines and her husband Jerry and Sandra Bryant; sister, Helen Smith; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Edith was a member of LaVergne First Baptist Church. She was a retired technician with Whirlpool Corporation in LaVergne. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Edith can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 noon until the time of service at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.