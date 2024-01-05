OBITUARY: Edith Elizabeth Ramsey Harrison

It is with our greatest regret we announce the passing of Mrs. Edith Elizabeth Ramsey Harrison, age 74, of Smyrna, TN on January 4, 2024.

Mrs. Harrison was born October 24, 1949 in St. Louis, MO to the late Orin N. and Zelma Tedder Ramsey.

She owned and operated Hair Illusions in Smyrna for over 35 years. Mrs. Harrison had been saved and believed in God. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her son, Robert “Bob” Fortel and his wife Emily; daughter-in-law, Karen Harrison; step-sons, Thomas Gray and Jerry Harrison Jr; grandchildren, Jordan Fortel Thornton, Shelby Fortel, Caleb Fortel, Corvette Harrison, Trey Harrison, Angie Harren, Chris Quarte, Steve Norman, and Wanda Thomas; siblings, Lon Pike, Carey Ramsey, Vera Pike Stevens, and Maureen Ramsey Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr; son, Daniel Harrison; and a brother, Charles S. Tedder Sr.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10:30 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will take place Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

