OBITUARY: Eddy Gene Fann

Eddy Gene Fann, age 73, passed away on August 6, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and graduated from Central High School. He worked 20 years at Cromalox and 10 years at Pillsbury.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Fann and Thelma Melton Fann.

He is survived by friend, Terry Lynn Willis.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, August 13, 2025, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jim Powers officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email