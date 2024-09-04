OBITUARY: Eddie ‘Ed’ Lionel Ratley

Mr. Eddie “Ed” Lionel Ratley, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2024.

He was born in Sturgis, KY to the late Straude and Pernie Hazel Ratley.

Ed proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He then went to work as a truck driver. Ed was of the Christian faith.

Ed is survived by his children, Carla Marston and Victor Ratley and his wife Dianne; and grandchildren, Josey O’Bryan and her husband Landon and Stephen Marston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Kirk Ratley, and his three brothers.

Burial of Ed’s cremated remains will take place at a later date. Arrangements will be announced once they are available. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

