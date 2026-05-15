Ed Lee Hillis, age 72 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Adam’s Place Healthcare Center. Ed worked for Cummings Sign Company. Ed was a member of Assembly of Christ Church.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Lee and Ada Vera Hollis Hillis; wife, Effie Mae Hillis. He is survived by his daughters, Tina (Brandy) Hillis, Wanda (Stan Riley) Smith and Shirley Hillis; brothers, Tommy Hillis, Grover Cleveland Hillis, Raymond Hillis and Willie Hillis; sisters, Dorothy Patterson, Birdie Reed, Linia Mae Pendergrast and Geraldine Hillis; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Jennings & Ayers. A chapel service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Jennings & Ayers with Rev. Raymond Hillis and Steve Pendergrast officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email