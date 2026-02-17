After celebrating his 90th birthday a few weeks earlier, Ed “Brownie” Barlow passed away on February 11, 2026.

He is survived by his children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law Jane Follis of Brentwood, TN; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr.,Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Prescott Valley, AZ; and dear cousins as well as granddogs Nigel, Percy, and Jack. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Follis Barlow; his parents, Keith and Grace Barlow; brother Keith Barlow, Jr.; brother-in-law Russ Follis, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Norma and Bob York; nephew, John Barlow; niece, Gilda York; and granddogs Zeke, Henry, Buddy, Ellie, and Bandit.

Born in Bulls Gap, TN, and raised in Fountain City, he was a proud alumnus of Knoxville Central High School and MTSU where he met the love of his life. Loyal Blue Raiders, he and Sarah were longtime supporters of MTSU academics and athletics, and they were both members of the First United Methodist Church where they married on Church Street.

Civic engagement and responsibility were learned early as an Eagle Scout and then continued with the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro for decades. He prized any sense of community from doing for others to golfing foursomes.

Professionally he taught high school, coached All-Americans, and worked in sales and university administration. And in retirement, he became a self-taught woodworker, creating furniture and home furnishings with his son, a metalsmith, as 2 eds design at juried art shows.

Family and friends brought him the most joy from game nights to road trips to laugh-filled yarns. He taught his kids the importance of a firm handshake and the integrity that strengthens it. Always a happy soul, he valued treating everyone with kindness and respect and hopefully made everyone feel special in any space they happened to be.

The family is grateful for the kindness, generosity, and expertise of Beth Carroll and Carol Ann Williams. A gathering of family and friends for tall tales and big laughs will be planned in the coming weeks. Please honor him by hugging your pets, calling a friend, helping children or families in need, or donating to the MTSU Foundation (www.mtsu.edu/give), Blue Raider Athletic Association (www.mtsubraa.com), or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, providing guide dogs for those with vision loss (www.guidingeyes.org).

