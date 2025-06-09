OBITUARY: Earlon ‘Earl’ Landon Dyer

Earlon “Earl” Landon Dyer, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away the morning of Friday, June 6, 2025, at Alive Hospice. Mr. Dyer was the son of the late Jim Henry and Rose Dyer. Mr. Dyer was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Dyer, who died in 2018; infant son, Danny Dyer; grandson, Daniel Harrell; and great granddaughter, Ashlyn Jones.

He is survived by daughters, Teresa Jones and Penny Dyer; sons, Justin Dyer and wife Jennifer and Teddy Dyer and wife Sheila; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was also preceded by several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Dyer was the former owner of Middle Tennessee Pallet Company and had worked at Better Bilt and the Federal Copper and Aluminum Plant in the College Grove Community.

The service to celebrate Mr. Dyer will be at Twelve noon on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visitation Monday, June 9, 2025, from Four O’clock till Eight O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist them with medical cost.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email