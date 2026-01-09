OBITUARY: Earl Slaven

Earl Slaven passed away on January 5, 2026, at the age of 83. He was born on May 26, 1942.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on January 12, 2026, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129.

A Service to Celebrate will take place on January 13, 2026, at 12:00 pm at the same location.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129, on January 13, 2026.

Complete obituary will be available soon. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

