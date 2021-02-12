Earl J. Lane, age 87, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Lascassas, Tennessee. He was the son of the late, Ben and Izetta Ring Lane. He was also preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Joyce Phillips Lane and brothers, Thomas Lane and Fred Lane.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Lane and Stephanie McConnell and her husband Danny; grandchildren, Rachel Robins, Seth McConnell, Kelly McConnell; five great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Earl was the first in his family to graduate high school and college. He served in the United States Air Force in Sacramento, California. After his time in the military he came home to his farm and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. After graduation he began working in electrical sales and retired as manager of Braid Electric. Earl was also a long time member of Northside Baptist Church.

In his spare time he loved to golf, watch baseball, and spend time with his family. When asked what his three favorite things were he said, “Jesus, our Lord and Savior, marrying Joyce, and my family.” He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 431 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 PM with funeral service following at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.