OBITUARY: E.T. Martin

E. T. Martin (Elvis Thomas), 91, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many of Smyrna and LaVergne, TN passed away Saturday July 5, 2025. He was born on July 2, 1934, to Marshall Nay and Lorette Martin in Nashville.

Established in 1964, E. T. was the proud owner and operator of M & M Variety Mart in LaVergne and Middle TN. Prior to that he served his country proudly in the US Army in Korea.

He was a graduate of Isaac Litton High School in Nashville and Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, TN. He was a charter member of LaVergne First United Methodist Church for 50 years. Some of his many accomplishments were Man-of-the Year of Northern Rutherford Co., County Magistrate and Lavergne City Alderman, Charter Member of LaVergne/Smyrna Rotary Club, President of Rotary Club, and First Tennessee Bank Board of Directors.

E.T. was most proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He traveled to 49 states and several countries. E.T. was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan, a member of the tennis team at Martin College, a master gardener, participated in two senior bowling leagues, and a friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Dorothy Martin (Bobby) Odle and grandson J. T. Gibson (James Thomas).

E.T is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years Peggy Gardner Martin; daughters Kathy (Gibson) Anderson, Pam Hammond, and Sherri (Eddie) Gibson; grandchildren Eleanor Gibson (Giselle Melconian), Sarah Anderson (Tyler) Hannan, Thomas (Emily) Hammond; great granddaughter Colette. He also cherished his nephew and nieces.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 10, 2025, at LaVergne First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be directed to the LaVergne First United Methodist Church general fund at 248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne, TN 37086. www.woodfinchapel.com