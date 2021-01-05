Dymple “Nanny” Silvers Brown, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. A native of Calhoun, GA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Geneva Parker Silvers. Mrs. Brown was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Higdon, Patsy Suggs, and Shirley Hall, and by her brothers Bill and Ray Silvers.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Vickie and Terry Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Charlotte Miller of Holiday, FL; grandchildren, Tim, Caleb, and Nicole Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN, and Seth Tidwell of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, Asher, August, Ariana, Kingston, and Adalee Tidwell, and Paris McKinley.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Siler and Rev. Howard Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

