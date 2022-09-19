OBITUARY: Dwight Robison

Dwight Robison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, he was 73 years old.

A native of Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Thomas Robison and Julia Jean Stockberger Robison.

Mr. Robison is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Charles) Clark of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Michael (Shannon Johnson) Robison of Indianapolis, IN; mother of his children, Patricia Robison of Indianapolis; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Deleda Coffman of Jacksonville, FL and Denise Reagan of Frankfort, IN.

Mr. Robison was a member of the Church of Christ and a cabinetmaker for Liddle Creative Construction.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, September 22, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Jimmy Carver officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mr. Robison.

