OBITUARY: Dwight Nelson Reams

Dwight Nelson Reams, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Nelson was born on April 6, 1938, in Urbana, Ohio, and lived a life rich in music, family, friendship, and humor.

Nelson married the love of his life, Janet Reams, in 1980. Together they shared 45 years of devotion, partnership, and countless cherished memories. He is survived by his children: Randy Reams, Angela Layton (Jason), Paul Tanner (Jolene Adkins), and George Tanner Jr. (Alecia); and sister Sara Keeran (Dick).

He leaves behind a beloved and blended family of grandchildren who brought him endless pride and joy: Melody Gronsky (Scott), Jared Reams, Sarah Layton (Cameryn), Tasia Socha (David), George Tanner III (Sara), Finn Tanner, Nathan Crawford, Nikki Tolson (Zachary), and Natalie Crawford; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, whose laughter and energy were bright spots in his later years.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mamie Reams, sister Frances Lambert, brother Larry Taylor, sister-in-law Cheryl Taylor, foster parents Virgil and Edith Taylor and granddaughter Lyrica Reams.

A gifted and accomplished guitarist, Nelson shared his passion for music throughout his life. He owned and operated Nelson’s Music in Wellington, Ohio, from 1969 to 1980, where his love for the craft touched countless fellow musicians. His talent carried him to the stage as a member of the house band at the WWVA Jamboree in Wheeling, West Virginia, and he had the honor of backing numerous stars at Ponderosa Park in Salem, Ohio—experiences he remembered fondly and recounted with his trademark humor.

After moving to Tennessee, Nelson retired from Gary Force Acura after 29 years of service.

Nelson was known for his sharp sense of humor, his endless well of stories, and a joke for every occasion. He never met a stranger and was always quick with a smile, a greeting, or a laugh. His welcoming spirit and genuine kindness made everyone feel like family, but you never had to wonder what he was thinking.

Nelson will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his music, his laughter, and the love he shared will continue to echo through the lives of those he leaves behind.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 28, 2025, 2:00 p.m. at The Church of God, 2011 St. James St., Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ.

1 Corinthians 1:3

