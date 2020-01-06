Mr. Duree Jacob Goss, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

He was born in Jackson, MO to the late Samuel and Rosena Probst Goss. Mr. Goss proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Gateway Transportation in St. Louis, MO before relocating his family to Rutherford County, TN in 1968. Mr. Goss worked in machine maintenance for Paramount Packaging when he retired. He was a member of Masonic Triple Lodge No. 835 in Granite City, IL for over 50 years. Mr. Goss was a lover of the outdoors and had a passion for bluegrass music. He regularly attended dances in College Grove, TN where he found many friends. He will be missed by all and remembered for his sense of humor and fun loving nature.

Mr. Goss is survived by his children, Judith Williams of Tullahoma, TN and Richard Goss of Murfreesboro; step-children, Della Cothran and Eugene Bond; four grandsons; eleven great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Bond Goss; brother, Arthur Goss; sister, Dorothy Riggs; and a son, Duree Gene Goss.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 in memory of Mr. Goss.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.