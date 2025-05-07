OBITUARY: Duane Moore Conrey Jr

Duane Moore Conrey, Jr, born on July 15th, 1954 finally met his Holy Father face to face on May 4th, 2025 after battling a brain tumor. He is survived by his wife Beverly of 41 years and his children, Cara (Harold) Tuthill, Laurel (Travis) McGee, and Jared (Becca) Conrey. He has four grandchildren, Kelley, JD, Natalie, and Zachary.

Duane was born in Des Moines, IA, but moved to Tennessee with his family in 1993 with his job. He was always active in his children’s sports, which included him wearing the mascot’s headdress, of the chief, at volleyball games, line judging, base coaching, or worked the chains. His love for his kids became even greater with his grandchildren who became the center of his world.

Duane was known for his love for his family, friends, and church family, but mostly his love for his Holy Father. As an elder of Crossway Baptist Church, he was known as a Biblical scholar. He loved to teach the word of God and taught Wednesday night classes, a Thursday night Bible study, a Sunday morning Connect Group and had the honor of occasionally preaching on Sunday’s. When he preached, he was notorious for getting emotional when he spoke of his Savior or his family, often leaving the room without a dry eye.

Christmas was his favorite season. Duane would spend hours baking cookies, and if you live nearby, you have probably had a few yourself. He loved carols, especially the song How Many Kings? by Down here and his kids could count on getting a Hallmark Christmas ornament in their stockings every year. His Christmas traditions were many but the most memorable.

Duane was known for having a deep hearty laugh and the voice of an American Eagle. He was beloved by his friends and neighbors. He will truly be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday May 8th at Noon at Crossway Baptist Church, 4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37127, United States.