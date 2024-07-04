OBITUARY: Duane Eugene Meyers

Duane Eugene “Gene” Meyers, age 84 of Smyrna died Wednesday July 3, 2024. He was a native of Crown Pointe, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Meyers, and Pauline Meyers, sister, Shirley Patterson and brother, Phillip Meyers.

Mr. Meyers was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and was a graduate of Indiana University and retired from Rand McNally.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lynette Meyers; sons, Jeff Meyers and wife Kathy, Greg Meyers, Scott Meyers; grandchildren, Brian Meyers and wife Kristin, Laura Clemmer and husband Jeremy, Nick Meyers, Shelby Maldanado and husband Mike, Brad Meyers and wife Kelly, Amy Young and husband Dustin; great-grandchildren, Clara, Rhett, Ella, Otto, Annabelle, Levi, Rigley, Griffin, Marlie; brother, Larry Meyers.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

