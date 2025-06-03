OBITUARY: Dr. Walter Lenny Farmer

Surrounded by the love of family and the peace of God’s promise, Dr. Walter Lenny Farmer passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2025, at the age of 73. For 55+ years he pastored Southern Baptist churches in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. He last served as pastor of Nolensville First Baptist Church, Nolensville, Tennessee. In his short time there, the church grew and thrived under his preaching and loving pastoral care.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Classie Farmer, two sisters and a brother.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, four children, Jill, Joy, Joshua and Jordan and five grandchildren, whom he adored, Jada, Jeremiah, Isabelle, Ember and Hallie and several nieces and nephews.

Lenny was born February 15, 1952 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. With his father serving 23 years in the Army, he often shared he was an Army brat. He proudly held degrees from three Southern Baptist Seminaries. He liked to say he married into and became a fan of the University of Tennessee sports.

Lenny Farmer was a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, pastor and friend who will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Of all his accomplishments, Lenny’s greatest joys were his relationship with Jesus Christ, his “Queen”, as he called Elaine, his children and grandchildren, and the churches he pastored.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home Murfreesboro. The service will take place at LifePoint Church, 506 Legacy Drive, Smyrna, Tennessee at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Memorial gifts may be made to Nolensville Christian Academy, a ministry in partnership with Nolensville First Baptist Church. Lenny was so excited about this ministry launching in August! www.nolensvillechristianacademy.com or mail to 9624 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.

“Anyone who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me … has passed from death to life” (John 5:24 CSB)

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

