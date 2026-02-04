OBITUARY: Dr. Teresa Still Huff

Dr. Teresa Still Huff passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, following complications from atrial fibrillation. She was born prematurely on January 7, 1950, in Scottsville, Kentucky, and was not expected to survive the week. Little did doctors know that she was feisty, determined, and would thrive for over 76 years, be a devoted wife of 57 years, and a military wife at that, lovingly raise two children, earn two master’s degrees and a doctorate in psychology, and teach and counsel thousands of elementary, middle, and high school students. Dr. Huff was patient, kind, and an avid encourager, not only to her students, but also to her family and friends. In the face of adversity, she was known for counseling others to “tie a knot and hang on,” to “give your best,” and to “believe in yourself because there isn’t anything you can’t do if you give your all.”

She was raised in Nashville, Tennessee, attended Cumberland High School, and was accepted to Vanderbilt University for nursing. However, upon her engagement to her high school sweetheart, Fred, they reimagined a different a life of service together, which included military posts in Sumter, South Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; Panama City, Florida; Minot, North Dakota; Tucson, Arizona; Homestead, Florida; and finally Palm Bay, Florida, her home of the past 33 years. She attended several colleges along the way and graduated from Saint Leo College and Miami Institute of Psychology. Dr. Huff started as a mental health counselor in Miami and served as both an educator and a school counselor for Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Brevard Public Schools, most recently at the former ROPES Program, Melbourne High School, and Central Middle School, before her retirement.

She loved movies, Broadway shows, travel, historical fiction, good food, her friends, and her family.

Dr. Huff is survived by her husband, Alfred (Fred) Huff, Jr., the love of her life, her daughter Tanya Grae, her son Joel Huff, her son-in-law Thomas Van Velsor, and her grandchildren Doug, Morgan, and Lara.

A graveside service will be at Three O’clock the afternoon of Friday, February 6, 2026 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

You may wish to honor Dr. Huff by donating to The Heart Center at Holmes Regional Medical Center and to the American Heart Association.

To view Mrs. Huff's Tribute Movie, please visit www.fountainfuneralheadfuneralhome.com.

