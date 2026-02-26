Dr. Shirley S. Brothers LaRoche, Ph.D. MTS, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026. She was born in the Fosterville Community of Rutherford County, TN to the late Powell M. and Sophia Coop Brothers and was a granddaughter of the late Dr. Lee Brothers. Dr. LaRoche attended high school in Bell Buckle, TN where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She went on to receive her B.S. and M.A. degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and was a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She received her Ph.D. degree in Psychology and post‑doctorate internship from the University of New Mexico and her Divinity degree from Vanderbilt University Divinity School. She met and married the late Norman C. Sullivan, a navy fighter pilot, while in college and they had three children: Norman, Timothy, and Shea.

Dr. LaRoche was a licensed Psychologist in the State of Tennessee and completed a full career as a Clinical Psychologist at the Alvin C. York Veterans’ Medical Center in Murfreesboro. During her years at the VA, she provided the highest standards of psychological services to the departments of Psychology, Psychiatry, Medicine, Surgery, Oncology, and Neurology. She was an excellent teacher and served as Director of Psychological education and training for the VA Hospital for graduate students from Vanderbilt University, Meharry College, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee. She was appointed Adjunct Associate of the faculty of Vanderbilt University, MTSU, and the University of Tennessee.

Shirley was honored with numerous awards for her excellent work with both patients and students. Among these honors were yearly awards for “Outstanding Performance,” the award for “Outstanding Woman of the Year” for community service, and “Outstanding VA Employee in the State of Tennessee.”

Following her retirement from the VA, Dr. LaRoche completed her Divinity Degree from Vanderbilt University and was a member of the “Scholar Prophetarium.” She volunteered spiritual care with the chaplain service at the Rutherford Hospital/St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for several years.

Shirley loved people and people loved her. She loved God above all and believed in serving Him by serving her family, church, community (particularly those underprivileged and oppressed), and country.

Early in her career, she began teaching sixth grade in Virginia, then seventh and eighth grade accelerated classes at Bellwood School in Murfreesboro and subsequently was appointed Director of the “School for the Gifted” at Reeves Rogers.

In serving the Murfreesboro community, Dr. LaRoche participated in numerous charitable and philanthropic organizations, including President of the American Association of University Women (MTSU), Interim President of the Murfreesboro League of Women Voters, President of the Ambassadors for the Rutherford Hospital, and served several years on the Rutherford Hospital Foundation Board. She also served as President of the Women’s Club, Regent of the Colonel Hardy Murfree Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, three years on the Murfreesboro Hospice Board, the American Heart Board, The Exchange Club Advisory Committee, MTSU Music Department, a member of the Junior League of Murfreesboro, provided classes in Education and Management at Franklin Heights in Murfreesboro for underprivileged women, a member of the Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities, and a life‑status member of the American Psychological Association.

Dr. LaRoche was a long‑time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and taught an Adult Bible Class for many years. She also served as Lector and Eucharist Minister, was active in the Ladies Guild and served and supported the Mission Ministry in Haiti feeding the children.

Dr. LaRoche also enjoyed many friends in Nashville and Shelbyville, TN. She was an associate member of the Shelby DAR chapter and the Shelbyville Women’s Club. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity and book clubs in Murfreesboro and Nashville. Dr. LaRoche loved great books, history, classical music, opera, and played the piano for community groups. She travelled over most of the world appreciating the diverse cultures and beauty of the earth. Dr. LaRoche loved art and learned to paint in both watercolor and oil. She restored the beautiful Greek‑revival ante‑bellum home on Betty Ford Road where she and her late second husband, Richard F. LaRoche, Sr., attorney‑at‑law and former judge, lived and entertained family and many friends throughout the years.

Dr. LaRoche is survived by her children, Timothy Leigh Sullivan and wife Ellen, Shea Sullivan and wife Irma, and Norman Louis Sullivan and wife Donna; step‑children, Richard F. LaRoche, Jr. and wife Gloria, Dr. Elizabeth LaRoche and husband John Murray, Cheryl LaRoche Kellerman and husband Bob, Debbie LaRoche Kennedy and husband Lynn, Lina LaRoche Warden and husband Dr. Jeffrey Warden; grandchildren, Emily Sullivan Martin and husband Bret, Katie Sullivan Slier and husband Clinton, Eric Sullivan and wife Shelby, Corrie Sullivan Dobis and husband Kyle, and Jessica Kincaid; great‑grandchildren, Kennedy Mikel, Holland Slier, Weldon Martin, Claire Martin, Luca Sullivan, and Sterling Sullivan; brother, Winston Brothers and wife Bonnie; niece, Jeannie Williams and husband Wade; and nephew, John Brothers and wife Sheron.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by husbands, Norman C. Sullivan, Richard F. LaRoche, Sr., and J. Howard “Herby” Powell, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 until 7:00 pm Friday, February 27, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Journey Home, Greenhouse Ministries, or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in memory of Dr. Shirley LaRoche.

