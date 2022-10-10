OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow

Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mary Follis; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Bob York; brother-in-law, Keith Barlow; niece, Gilda York; nephew, John Barlow; and granddogs Zeke, Henry, Buddy, Ellie, and Bandit.

She is a proud alumna of Central High School, MTSU, and Vanderbilt, and enjoyed sharing her love of learning and discovery as a teacher and Professor Emerita at two of her alma maters, Central High and MTSU Honors College.

Her Biology students knew to participate enthusiastically and not to wear hats in class (especially those orange ones). From Dr. Seuss to Darwin, she encouraged students and others to think critically. She loved her students and extended her retirement into her late 70s, instilling curiosity and reverence for science to many including lessons like how to catch an alligator with tweezers.

Dr. Barlow cherished her role as counselor and mentor to young minds. Her own children benefited from that greatly including advice that you will never have more than you can take care of and the absolute that you should never answer the door without shoes. Doorbells still cause her family to take a Pavlovian glance at their feet.

Sarah was an avid (pronounced rabid) fan of MTSU Athletics and MTSU Bands, a drummer herself since high school. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church from childhood, marrying in the original sanctuary on Church Street.

Laughter was paramount, and a strong sense of humor was praised and prized. So the family invites you to a gathering of friends for love and laughter on November 13, 2022, at the 2nd floor Atrium of the Science Building (new) on MTSU’s campus from 2-4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please honor her by hugging your pets, laughing each day, helping students anywhere with a scholarship, or donating to the MTSU Foundation (www.mtsu.edu/give – Sarah F. Barlow Scholarship for a graduate student planning to teach science) or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, providing guide dogs for those with vision loss (www.guidingeyes.org).

Arrangements under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com.

