Dr. Robert J. Hopson, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Annapolis, MD to the late Claude and Nellie Hopson. Dr. Hopson was a member of Central Christian Church in Murfreesboro. He retired from his dental practice after over 40 years. Dr. Hopson was a 25 year Mason, member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #18, and Past Patron of the Murfreesboro Chapter #363 Order of the Eastern Star.

Dr. Hopson is survived by his son, Collier Hopson; sister, Betty Joe Dulaney and her husband William; sister-in-law, Juanita F. Hopson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, CAPT Thomas Edward Hopson, U.S. Navy (Ret.).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Mason Widows and Orphans of Tennessee Fund, 100 Seventh Ave North, Ste 1, Nashville, TN 37203 or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.