Dr. Richard Bryan Bell

Dr. Richard Bryan Bell, age 83, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Compton and Nancy Pauline Bell; and sister, Richene Bell.

He is survived by his wife, who adored him, Dee Lois Bell; children, Breanna Bell and Gabriela Moller-Bell, Kimberly Worrall Barker and her husband Dr. J. Patrick Barker, Richard Compton Bell II and his wife Melanie Kristen Bell; grandchildren, Bryan “Alec” Bell, Dylan Bryan Bell, Richard Eli Bell, Trudi English Barker; sister, Bonnie Bell Manson and her husband Jeff Hopper; nephew, Jim Manson and his wife Gillian; great nieces and nephews, Caroline Manson, Juliana Manson, Victoria Manson, James Manson; and many other family friends.

Dr. Bell was born January 12, 1938 and raised in Lascassas, Tennessee. He attended Murfreesboro City Schools and Murfreesboro Central High School. After high school he attended Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee State University for Pre-Med. In 1963, he graduated with his Medical Degree from the University of Tennessee Medical School.

He began his career as an intern at Wilford Hall United States Air Force Teaching Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. After his internship he became a flight surgeon for the Air Force from 1964-1968 serving in Okinawa and Vietnam. Following his military career Dr. Bell went on to be an Otolaryngologist specializing in head and neck surgery. In 1972, he joined Middle Tennessee Medical Center in Murfreesboro.

Lt. Colonel Bell was recalled to active duty in 1991 during the Persian Gulf War and retired in 1993 after 22 years of service. Dr. Bell returned home to once again to serve the families of Middle Tennessee.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Rutherford Assisted Living and special friends Dr. Henry Butler and Dr. Dunk Eastham.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 12th, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a Memorial Service following at 12:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body, Dementia, and Parkinson’s Foundation.


