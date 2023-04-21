OBITUARY: Dr. Richard Benton Smith

Dr. Richard Benton Smith was born November 30, 1940 to Shobe David Smith and Velma Wright Smith and passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Donelson, TN. He attended Donelson Grammar School and graduated high school in 1958. He graduated Castle Heights Military Academy in 1959. Dr. Smith served in the US Marine Corps until honorably discharged in 1968 as Sgt E5.

Dr. Smith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1969, Meharry Medical College in 1973. He was licensed in Virginia, Florida and Tennessee and practiced medicine for 44 years until his retirement in 2016.

Dr. Smith is survived by daughter, Brandi Nicole Lewis and grandchildren, Robin Nicole Timberlake and Savannah Rae Timberlake both of Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Robin Smith.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Burial will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Sunset Cemetery, 400 Poplar St, Dresden, TN 38225.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 1262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 866-278-5833.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

