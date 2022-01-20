Dr. Ralph Edgar Hillman, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

He was born in Red Oak, IA to the late Edgar and Ruth Eitzen Hillman. Dr. Hillman graduated from the University of Iowa with his Batchelor’s and Master’s degrees. He earned his Ph.D. from Penn State.

Dr. Hillman proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a passion for teaching the gospel as he taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Dr. Hillman was very involved with the choir at First United Methodist Church. He and his wife worked with Miriam’s Promise for nearly 30 years fostering 115 newborns waiting to be placed for adoption.

Dr. Hillman retired from MTSU after working 28 years in the Speech and Theatre Department. He assisted in the publication of Rejoice in the Lord Always, the Jeff Hillman Story by Bill Conger. Dr. Hillman was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International. He was also a member of Toastmasters International, the National Speakers Association, and was known as Voice Doc. He was a consultant in helping speakers speak. Dr. Hillman and his wife spent their summers in Sioux Narrows, Ontario, Canada on the rustic Miracle Island.

Dr. Hillman is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Hillman; children, Andrew Hillman, Jeff Hillman, and Kristin Hillman all of Murfreesboro; brother, Richard Hillman, and his wife Pam of Grand Junction, CO; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Mary.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to F.C.A. 2721 A Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37120 in memory of Dr. Hillman or National Reye’s Syndrome Foundation, 426 N Lewis St, Bryan, OH 43506 in honor of Jeff Hillman.

