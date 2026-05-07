Dr. Race Bergman passed away on April 26, 2026. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Leigh, a native of Flat Creek Tennessee, sons Drew Bergman, Seth Hayes and daughter Lavye Hayes.

Born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on April 22, 1939, he graduated from Albion, N.Y. High School, then acquired a B.S. from the State University of N.Y. at Geneseo, and an MEd and Doctorate from the University of Rochester. He played Division III basketball at Rochester Institute of Technology and Geneseo and DIII soccer at Geneseo and was President of the Student Government at Geneseo. He taught for several years in Rochester area schools, and the State University’s of N.Y. at Fredonia and Brockport. Upon finishing his Doctorate, he was hired by Ralph White in the Department of Education at Middle Tennessee State University in 1972. That began a 30-year career at the University and a city that became his home. During his tenure at MTSU he received two Outstanding Teacher awards and the Tennessee Education Association Outstanding Higher Education Teacher of the Year award. Dr. Bergman was also awarded the title of Professor Emeritus in 2024.

Dr. Bergman was a Professor in the Department of Elementary and Special Education and retired as the Chair of that Department. He was advisor of Gamma Beta Phi Honors Society and the Student Tennessee Education Society for 25 years.

His love of MTSU Blue Raider sports was a large part of his everyday life. He served as coach and advisor for the MTSU Soccer Club for 3 years, shot clock operator for men’s and women’s basketball for 25 years and football spotter and scoreboard operator for 10 years. He became The Faculty Athletics Representative under MTSU President James Walker and coordinated the change of athletic conference from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Sun Belt Conference. As FAR he served as Chair of the NCAA Committee on Initial Eligibility for five years, participating in several notable lawsuits brought against the NCAA. His college soccer experience led him to officiate as a FIFA referee for 10 years and his love of basketball kept him a referee at the high school and college level for 40 years. He especially enjoyed officiating for Special Olympics. Dr. Bergman was on the first board of the Murfreesboro Soccer Club, trained officials and wrote articles for the Daily News Journal about soccer.

After retiring to Florida for several years Dr. Bergman and Leigh returned home to re-enter the MTSU-Boro environment that they missed and participate in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Dr. Race Bergman Endowed Scholarship. MTSU Foundation at 1301 East Main St, Box 109 Murfreesboro TN 37132. Online gifts may be made at www.mtsu.edu/give select “other” in dropdown menu and type Dr. Race Bergman Endowed Scholarship in textbox. Memorials may also be made to Grace Lutheran Church; 811 East Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation will be Saturday May 23rd 10:00AM until 11:00AM, at Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be Saturday May 23rd 11:00AM at Grace Lutheran Church. Inurnment to follow the service.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email