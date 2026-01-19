OBITUARY: Dr. Ogle Basil Hall

Dr. Ogle Basil Hall, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.

Ogle was born in Nashville, TN, to Dr. Fred and Birdie Hall. Ogle became a dentist like his father and his son Jackson serving and still serving patients as “Dr. Hall” for over 100 years.

Throughout his life, Ogle was an incredible father. He taught and enjoyed, with his family, hunting, deep sea fishing, water and snow skiing, 4 wheeling, putting up hay, handling animals, raising a garden and instilled important values and wisdom through activities on the family farm. Ogle bred Red Poll cattle, raising over 100 head and showing them at state fairs with his children.

Family life and fellowship was of great value and importance to him and many meals were spent that will always be treasured by all who sat at the table with Ogle. Ogle and his wife Terry have lived the last stretch of his life in the College Grove area and then Murfreesboro, living closer to their Church, World Outreach.

His family and friends will always fondly remember Ogle’s quick wit and humor that he portrayed in everyday life activities at the office, home, farm, travel and church. He brought out the best in people with true connection and joy. Discussions often were followed by contagious laughter due to his quick sense of humor. He was quick to serve in selfless giving to bless others in many ways.

Of the utmost importance to Ogle was his faith. Upon his encounter with the Lord and his understanding and experiences, Ogle opened up his home to those the Lord sent which was meaningful and foundational to many believers. Over the years Ogle taught many Bible classes and worked to provide deep scriptural insights by vast research of scripture to provide materials for his classes. Shedding light and giving depth of understanding to passages was his passion. Everyone would confirm his classes were deeply insightful, encouraging and especially memorable as he brought practical objects and even processes like refining gold for them to witness firsthand. Ogle also wrote a book based on his travels to Israel and his experience as a professional photographer revealing the Holy Land in text, scripture and photography.

Ogle will be greatly missed by his children, Ogle Basil Hall, Jr., Heidi Hall Meyer, Daniel Harris Hall, Jonathan Brian Hall, and Jackson Denton Hall and his 24 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Every child, grandchild and great grandchild have fond and cherished memories and will greatly miss “Gee”.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, January 23, 2026 from 10am – 11am with the service to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN.

Ogle’s life will be honored at a later time to be announced.

