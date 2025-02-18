OBITUARY: Dr. Norman Ferris

Dr. Norman Bernard Ferris, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Friday, February 14, 2025 with his family by his side. He was born in Richmond, VA to the late Paul Whyte and Elizabeth Gillett Ferris. After high school, he was a semi-professional baseball pitcher in Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for over 15 years attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Ferris earned his bachelor’s degree in history from George Washington University and his Doctor of Philosophy in history from Emory University. Dr. Ferris retired from Middle Tennessee State University after teaching history there for 35 years. He was an accomplished author having written several books. “The Trent Affair: A Diplomatic Crisis” was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Dr. Ferris is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dr. Kathleen Richard Ferris; children, Allison Ferris Pierce, Cheryl Ferris Manier, Adrienne Ferris Johnson and her husband Larry, Kennedy Adams Ferris, and Julie Ferris; grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Devin, Kaitlin, Evan, and Jamison; and six great grandchildren with one on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Neal Ward Ferris

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 21, 2025 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2025 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.