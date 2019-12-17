Dr. Louis E. Mullen, age 87, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Cleo Allen Mullen; wife, Naomi O’Dell Smith Mullen; brother, Gene Mullen; and sister, Carol Mitchell.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Mike Lamb, Paul Mullen and David Fuller will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his children, Dawn Dyson and her husband John of Levenworth, KS, Sandra Fuller and her husband David of Social Circle, GA, and Robert Mullen and his wife Sheila of Madison, AL; brother, Paul Mullen and his wife Anna of White House, TN; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mullen was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a retired College Professor with Tennessee State University.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Mullen can be made to Kindred Hospice at 5000 Bradford Drive in Huntsville, AL 35805; Help A Neighbor at 3505 Horse Run Ct. in Shepherdsville, KY 40165; or to Florida College Adopt A Student Program at 119 N. Glen Arven Ave in Temple Terrace, FL 33617.

Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.