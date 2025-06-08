OBITUARY: Dr. John Paul Montgomery

Dr. John Paul Montgomery, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on the farm Monday, June 2, 2025. Born in Nashville to Merle Atkins Montgomery and Garnette Paul Montgomery, he attended West End High School, earned his B.S. in English from MTSU, his M.A. in English from George Peabody College and his PhD from Ohio University.

His long academic career began and ended at MTSU, where he retired as Honors College Dean in 2004 and was named Professor Emeritus. He excelled as a popular teacher of composition and the American Renaissance.

J.P. enjoyed many close friends, good times, music, poetry, & fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Allison Ingram, and children, Jennifer Wallace and Johnny Montgomery (Jackie); grandchildren, Spencer Wallace (Carla), McCullough Wallace, Zack Montgomery (Ashley), and Zoe Montgomery (fiancée Carlos Cortez); great grandchildren, Heidi Rose, Avery, Owen, Myla, and Cooper; and Goddaughter, Ella Strawman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Margaret Montgomery.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the MTSU Ingram/Montgomery Honors College Research Scholarship or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

An online guestbook is available for the Montgomery family at www.woodfinchapel.com.